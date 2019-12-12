Andrew Scheer To Resign As Conservative Leader

Adrian Wyld/CP Conservative leader Andrew Scheer is applauded as he responds to the Speech from the Throne on Dec. 6, 2019 in Ottawa.

He then addressed the House of Commons.

He told his caucus this morning he will step down when a new leader is chosen.

The decision comes less than two months after a disappointing election result and after weeks of Conservative infighting about whether he should have a future as the head of the party.

Scheer was elected as the party leader in May 2017, barely besting Maxime Bernier in the contest.

The Conservatives held the Liberals to a minority government in October but many in the party had hoped for a better result.