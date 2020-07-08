Andrew Scheer Seen Without A Mask At Toronto Pearson Airport

@loxyisme/Twitter In this photo shared on Twitter, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, centre, can be seen at Toronto Pearson International Airport without a face mask on. The airport has a policy requiring all visitors to wear a face covering at all times.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister were spotted Tuesday in an airport lounge not wearing mandatory masks meant to curb the spread of COVID-19. Two separate photos of the bare-faced leaders sitting comfortably in a waiting area at Toronto Pearson International Airport circulated online. Scheer’s office said he was wearing a mask for his trip. A spokesperson said the photos must have been taken after he doffed the covering to take a call but before he put it back on.

It was an error on my part, it won’t happen again. Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister

Pallister was contrite. “I lifted my mask to join some friends in conversation at the Toronto airport this afternoon,” he said in a statement. “It was an error on my part, it won’t happen again.” Toronto Pearson International Airport currently has a policy that masks must be worn at all times to curb the spread of COVID-19, with limited exceptions that include being at a food or beverage service location. The photos show Scheer in the lounge with Pallister and a couple of others, and while they are seated spaced apart, none is wearing a mask.