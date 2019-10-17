Adrian Wyld/CP Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaks during a campaign stop in Brampton, Ont., on Oct. 17, 2019.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is arguing that “modern Canadian history” has set a precedent that Justin Trudeau should resign as prime minister if Liberals don’t win the most seats next week. Speaking to reporters in Brampton, Ont., Scheer was pressed about his comments to CTV News Wednesday. The Conservative leader said he expects other parties to “respect the fact” that whichever party ends the campaign with the most seats gets to form government. Scheer suggested that if he falls short of a majority, but has more seats than Trudeau, he should have the “right” to implement the Tories’ agenda. As a former Speaker of the House of Commons, Scheer knows the conventions of Canada’s parliamentary system give an incumbent prime minister the first crack at attempting to form government after an election, even if his party has fallen to second place. Trudeau could, for example, keep governing if he has the confidence of a majority of the MPs in the House. The most likely avenue for a sitting prime minister to stay on without his party having a plurality of seats is through a coalition or alliance with other parties. Watch: Scheer calls Trudeau unfit to govern

Though Trudeau has not said he would entertain such ideas, Scheer has taken to repeatedly warning voters in recent days that a “Trudeau-NDP coalition” could be on its way, alleging that will mean major tax hikes. “It is clear that in modern Canadian history, the party with the most seats forms the government and that a prime minister who comes out of an election with fewer seats than another party, resigns,” Scheer said. “That is the convention in modern Canadian history.” Scheer’s comments to CTV drew condemnation online from outgoing NDP MP Nathan Cullen. “As a former Speaker and as an MP, like me for 15 years and sitting through multiple minority parliaments, Scheer is completing making up this ‘right’ and he knows it,” Cullen said. “He’s simply preparing the ground for a made up fight about what’s proper procedure.”

As a former Speaker and as an MP, like me for 15 years and sitting through multiple minority parliaments, Scheer is completing making up this ‘right’ and he knows it. He’s simply preparing the ground for a made up fight about what’s proper procedure https://t.co/ZLhIhstxRr — Nathan Cullen (@nathancullen) October 17, 2019

In 2006, Liberal prime minister Paul Martin conceded defeat and stepped down as prime minister after his party won 21 fewer seats than Stephen Harper’s Conservatives. Harper went on to lead a minority government. However, in 1925, Liberals under William Lyon Mackenzie King briefly continued governing with the backing of the Progressive Party, despite winning 15 fewer seats than the Tories in a federal election. In 2018, then-New Brunswick premier Brian Gallant attempted to keep governing after a provincial election gave his Liberals one fewer seat than Progressive Conservatives. Gallant’s government fell weeks later on non-confidence vote. In British Columbia, John Horgan’s NDP formed government in 2017 thanks to an alliance with Green MLAs, after Christy Clark’s government fell on a confidence measure. In a provincial election weeks earlier, Clark’s Liberals won 43 seats, and the NDP won 41. Reporters noted Thursday that, as a former Speaker, Scheer would understand better than most how Canada’s parliamentary system works.