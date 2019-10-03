BEDFORD, N.S. — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is a dual Canadian-United States citizen and is in the process of renouncing his American citizenship, his campaign director of communications confirmed Thursday.

The Globe and Mail first reported that the Tory leader’s father was born in the U.S. and therefore Scheer and his sisters received American citizenship as a result.

Both he and his siblings were given United States passports as children, spokesman Brock Harrison said, but Scheer let his expire.

Harrison said that once Scheer became leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, he decided he would renounce his U.S. citizenship before the election.

WATCH: Five things to know about Andrew Scheer. Story continues below.