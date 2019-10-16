Scheer Won’t Explain Visits To U.S. As Citizen Without Valid U.S. Passport

Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer gives the thumbs up beside his wife, Jill, as he boards his campaign plane in Ottawa on Monday.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is refusing to explain how he travelled to the United States as a citizen without a valid U.S. passport. Multiple requests to the party for an explanation have been ignored over the last 11 days. The United States Immigration and Nationality Act says it is against the law for U.S. citizens — including dual nationals — to enter or leave the United States unless they are using a valid passport. Earlier in the campaign, Scheer confirmed he held dual citizenship in Canada and the U.S., the latter passed to him by his U.S.-born father. Scheer said his parents applied for the citizenship and a U.S. passport on his behalf when he was a child, but that he hasn’t renewed his passport since becoming an adult. He is in the process of relinquishing his U.S. citizenship after filing the paperwork in August a few weeks before the campaign began, Scheer said, adding he intended to do so when he won the Conservative leadership, but did not get around to it for more than two years. Watch: Here are five things to know about Scheer. Story continues below.

U.S. passports are valid for up to 10 years, which means Scheer couldn’t have held a U.S. passport for at least the last 12 years if he hadn’t renewed it as an adult. Members of Parliament can hold special passports for use on official Canadian business trips abroad, but the U.S. and Canada restrict their use for official business only and not personal travel. The U.S. requires special passport holders to apply for a visa for official business trips. Former prime minister Stephen Harper tightened the rules for use of special passports in 2011 after stories emerged about how some were being misused for personal travel. The policies were changed to prevent their use for personal travel except by the Governor General, the prime minister and their family members, and members of the Privy Council, which Scheer has been a member of since September 2017. U.S. law still requires a visa to be obtained for official business trips even by the prime minister or the Governor General. The Conservatives have not offered an explanation for what passport Scheer used for travel, and when.