Matthew Usherwood/CP Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer holds a press conference in Ottawa on July 20, 2017.

TORONTO — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Canada needs a coast-to-coast energy corridor where it would be easy to build pipelines and power lines. In a speech laying out his economic vision before the next election, the opposition leader says having one dedicated route would make it easier to approve major new energy projects. He says all planning and consulting would be done up front so industry wouldn’t have to submit “complicated” route proposals for new transmission lines and pipelines. Earlier: Scheer, Saskatchewan premier speak at pro-pipeline rally

“With a single corridor, we could minimize environmental impacts, lower the costs of environmental assessments, increase certainty for investors, and, most importantly, get these critical projects done,” says the text of Scheer’s speech. Scheer also says the government should ensure Canada imports no foreign oil by 2030. Imported oil feeds “regimes that abuse human rights and take virtually no steps to protect the environment,” such as Iran, Venezuela and Saudi Arabia, he says. “An energy independent Canada would be a Canada firing on all cylinders — across all sectors and regions,” the speech says. “If the United States can do it, so can we.” (According to the U.S. government’s Energy Information Administration, the United States imports nearly 10 million barrels of oil a day, including from Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.)