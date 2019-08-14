Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS Anne McLellan listens to a question during a news conference in Ottawa on Dec. 13, 2016.

OTTAWA — The former Liberal minister charged with making recommendations on whether the roles of justice minister and attorney general should be separated is recommending no structural changes should be made.

Anne McLellan was asked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to examine the possibility of splitting the two roles in the federal cabinet in light of concerns raised by former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould as part of the SNC-Lavalin affair.

The Prime Minister’s Office released McLellan’s findings this afternoon, just hours after ethics commissioner Mario Dion’s report concluded that Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act by pressuring Wilson-Raybould to halt the criminal prosecution of the Montreal engineering firm.

Watch: A timeline of the SNC-Lavalin affair. Story continues below.