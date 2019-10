LIFESTYLE

"Anne With An E" Cast Dish On Teen Drama Onscreen, Friendship On-Set

When viewers return to Avonlea for season three of “ Anne With An E ,” they should brace themselves for change. In an interview with HuffPost Canada, lead actor Amybeth McNulty, acting newcomer Kiawenti:io Tarbell, and show creator Moira Walley-Beckett hint at some of the new developments the show’s youth face as they come of age.