'Anne With An E' Creator 'Moved To Tears' Over Fan Response To Show's End

Mark Blinch / Reuters Miranda de Pencier, Moira Walley-Beckett and Amybeth McNulty, of "Anne With An E," accept the award for best drama series at the 7th annual Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on March 31, 2019.

TORONTO — The creator of the CBC/Netflix drama series “Anne with an E″ said she was “moved to tears″ by the fan response to the show’s cancellation, but said the series will not be renewed despite their best efforts.

Moira Walley-Beckett announced the show’s cancellation in November, prompting over 66,000 fans to sign a petition calling on Netflix to retain the show for a fourth season.

“I am amazed and so grateful,” she wrote Saturday on Instagram. “Please know that we fought, too... If there was something more to do I would do it.”

