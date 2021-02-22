“Schitt’s Creek” actress Annie Murphy’s latest role is a little less Alexis Rose, a little more Wanda Maximoff.
AMC released the first trailer for “Kevin Can F*** Himself” last Thursday, in which the performer takes a leading role. As the show’s protagonist Allison, Murphy plays a character worlds away from the hilarious socialite character that brought her fame (and an Emmy) on the hit CBC series.
“It’s about a woman who keeps playing the perfect housewife,” Murphy narrates as the “Kevin Can F*** Himself” trailer opens. The initial light-hearted shots that make this new show look like a typical family sitcom quickly take a turn for the disturbing, as the format distorts itself and Allison’s righteous rage becomes impossible to ignore.
As commentary on how sexist family sitcoms can be — particularly “Kevin Can Wait” and how it killed off Kevin’s wife Donna in season two — AMC is putting the spotlight on Murphy’s acting range throughout the show’s eight episodes.
“Annie is an undeniable talent with the ability both to play comedy and to break your heart,” AMC network representative Sarah Barnett said in a statement about Murphy’s casting.
The trailer has many viewers thrilled to see Murphy back on their screens, especially in a show that will play with television conventions and showcase the hidden depths of a sitcom trope.
People are already drawing comparisons between Murphy’s character and Wanda from Marvel’s mini-series “WandaVision,” portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen.
Like “Kevin Can F**k Himself,” the Disney+ show features a meta-family sitcom format and focuses on a woman’s repressed emotions becoming a force to be reckoned with.
So far in “WandaVision,” Olsen has changed her acting and appearance to fit with the “era” of sitcoms the episode takes place in.
We’ll need to wait until summer to see what Murphy has up her sleeves for Allison, but based on how she made us all fall in love with a stuck-up heiress, we’re betting her new character will be just as fun to watch.
