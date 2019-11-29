Anthropologie's Black Friday Sale Is On And Here's What You Can Buy

Get 30% off everything at Anthropologie, including new arrivals.
By HuffPost Canada eCommerce

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Deep breaths, people. Black Friday is here. Our credit cards are out and we’re ready to swipe in the name of a good deal. Because who wants to pay full price for a sweater, anyway? Anthropologie is offering a 30% discount on all items including clothing, shoes, furniture and beauty products. The discount will be applied at checkout.

Here’s what you can buy at Anthropologie today. Happy shopping!

Velvet midi skirt

Is it even the holidays if you’re not wrapped in velvet?

Get it on sale for $68.60.

Denise textured cardigan

Perfect for layering over your favourite t-shirt, this burnt orange cardigan brings style and coziness to any winter-weather ensemble.

Get it on sale for $105.

Silent D Careful tall boots

Winterize all your summer maxi dresses with a long wool coat (a leather jacket works, too) and these black suede knee-highs.

Get it on sale for $110.60.

Amy ankle boots

With an asymmetrical capped toe and a modern block heel, these ankle boots put a subtly stylish spin on everything from skinny jeans to midi dresses. It also comes in a nude colour.

Get it on sale for $126.

Kantha-stitched velvet quilt

If you haven’t already noticed, we’re obsessed with velvet. This luxurious bedding features a final touch of colourful contrast stitching, which adds an unexpected twist to the look of matte velvet. Comes in all sizes from twin to California king.

Get it on sale for $117.60 - $201.60.

Pomeline sweater dress

This sweater dress lends modern, color-blocked charm to your winter wardrobe. Comes in standard, petite and plus size.

Get it on sale for $105.

White + Warren Cashmere Beanie

A plush beanie is an essential part of any winter wardrobe - and this luxe cashmere topper makes an excellent gift, too.

Get it on sale for $105.

Farylrobin Agur boots

You never have to worry about getting wet feet when you’re wearing these stylish but practical boots. The khaki green colour acts as a neutral which can go with literally anything in your closet.

Get it on sale for $140.

Genevieve crossover bag

Add a pop of colour next time you walk out the door with this gorgeous blue Polyurethane bag with removable tassel and strap.

Get it on sale for $47.60.

Pilcro high-rise skinny corduroy pants

Tried, well-loved, and true, a slimming pair of corduroy pants is a retro essential that feels fresh when paired with a soft hue.

Get it on sale for $77.

stylefashionshoppingOnline ShoppingBlack Friday