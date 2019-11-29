Anthropologie's Black Friday Sale Is On And Here's What You Can Buy

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Deep breaths, people. Black Friday is here. Our credit cards are out and we’re ready to swipe in the name of a good deal. Because who wants to pay full price for a sweater, anyway? Anthropologie is offering a 30% discount on all items including clothing, shoes, furniture and beauty products. The discount will be applied at checkout.

Here’s what you can buy at Anthropologie today. Happy shopping!

Velvet midi skirt

Is it even the holidays if you’re not wrapped in velvet?

Denise textured cardigan

Perfect for layering over your favourite t-shirt, this burnt orange cardigan brings style and coziness to any winter-weather ensemble.

Silent D Careful tall boots

Winterize all your summer maxi dresses with a long wool coat (a leather jacket works, too) and these black suede knee-highs.

Amy ankle boots

With an asymmetrical capped toe and a modern block heel, these ankle boots put a subtly stylish spin on everything from skinny jeans to midi dresses. It also comes in a nude colour.

Kantha-stitched velvet quilt

If you haven’t already noticed, we’re obsessed with velvet. This luxurious bedding features a final touch of colourful contrast stitching, which adds an unexpected twist to the look of matte velvet. Comes in all sizes from twin to California king.

Pomeline sweater dress

This sweater dress lends modern, color-blocked charm to your winter wardrobe. Comes in standard, petite and plus size.

White + Warren Cashmere Beanie

A plush beanie is an essential part of any winter wardrobe - and this luxe cashmere topper makes an excellent gift, too.

Farylrobin Agur boots

You never have to worry about getting wet feet when you’re wearing these stylish but practical boots. The khaki green colour acts as a neutral which can go with literally anything in your closet.

Genevieve crossover bag

Crossover bag

Add a pop of colour next time you walk out the door with this gorgeous blue Polyurethane bag with removable tassel and strap.

Pilcro high-rise skinny corduroy pants

