Jose Luis Pelaez Inc via Getty Images Some common ingredients in anti-aging products, including retinoids, should be avoided during pregnancy.

Plus, depending on where you look for info and the leanings of your OB-GYN, you may be told to avoid other common ingredients such as salicylic acid. "Skincare in pregnancy can be tricky," Deanne Robinson, a dermatologist and the president and co-founder of Modern Dermatology of Connecticut, previously told Health.com. No kidding. So, what's an, um, mature mom-to-be to do if she wants to play it safe but doesn't want to look like someone knocked up grandma? We rounded up some alternatives to your beloved stash. Put those fancy creams back on the shelf for a year, and try these pregnancy-safe products, instead: Avene Mineral Cream SPF 50+

Dr. Roni Munk, director of MunkMD in Montreal, told Global News she tells pregnant patients who are using retinols to use sunscreen, instead. “It’s the most effective anti-aging treatment, anyway,” Munk said. But some experts will add that mineral or physical sunscreens are better than chemical ones, since chemical filters are possible hormone disrupters, Munk added. So, now you need to find a natural sunscreen for your face that doesn’t leave a thick, white residue. Try: Avene Mineral Cream SPF 50+ Get it at: Well.ca, $31.99 RMS Beauty Living Luminizer

Wanna brighten up those “pregnancy insomnia” eyes without worrying about chemicals? This highlighter is coconut oil-based! Sephora describes it as “a cult-favourite, bestselling luminizer to highlight the skin with a dewy, lit-from-within glow.” Yes please. Try: RMS Beauty Living Luminizer Get it at: Sephora, $50 Stone Crop Oxygenating Fizzofoliant

Experts appear split on whether or not pregnant women should avoid salicylic acid. HealthLine says you should avoid over-the-counter products containing the ingredient, while BabyCenter notes that “small amounts applied to the skin – such as a salicylic acid-containing toner used once or twice a day – are considered safe.” If you want to err on the side of caution and now you have to nix your favourite liquid exfoliant, fear not! There are some lovely exfoliants that contain more natural ingredients and still promise to revitalize your skin. Try: Stone Crop Oxygenating Fizzofoliant Get it at: Amazon, $62.45 Marcelle for Thyme Facial Moisturizer

A lot of pregnant women experience skin discolouration on the face (also known as melasma) thanks to hormones. Oh, it’s just such a magical time! This all-in-one moisturizer from Marcelle promises to help with that uneven skin tone AND diminish fine lines. Bonus! It’s also approved by the Canadian Dermatology Association. Try: Marcelle for Thyme facial moisturizer Get it at: Thyme Maternity, $25.95 100% Pure Organic Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream

So, you’ve had to cut down on your daily cappuccino habit (“Yes, I said a short,” you mutter tearfully to the Starbucks barrista). That doesn’t mean you can’t harness the power of caffeine in other ways! The Bump notes that “topical caffeine-infused creams are pregnancy-safe,” so get your fix and situation those under-eye circles while you’re at it with this natural eye cream. Try: 100% Pure Organic Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream Get it at: Amazon, $53.14 Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Face Cream

“If you’re looking for a moisturizer for the face, I would recommend products that contain hyaluronic acid, which is incredibly hydrating and will plump the skin,” Dr. Michelle Park of Washington Square Dermatology told The Strategist regarding pregnancy-safe options. “Hyaluronic acid is a natural substance found in our body’s tissues that’s naturally there anyway, so it’s not like introducing a foreign chemical.” This Neutrogena moisturizer will fight fine lines and it’s affordable. Try: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Face Cream with Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum Get it at: Amazon, $19.97 Aveeno Positively Radiant Intensive Night Cream

You gotta have a night cream, but which ones are safe? Soy is a great alternative to retinoic acid, Dr. Joshua Zeichner, assistant professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Medical Center, told Parents. While some soy products have estrogen-like effects, Aveeno removes this component from its products, Zeichner added. Try: Aveeno Positively Radiant Intensive Night Cream Get it at: Well.ca, $19.99 L’Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up

