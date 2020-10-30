Reported Anti-Asian Hate Crimes Up 878% In Vancouver: Police

DAVID P. BALL via Getty Images A statue is seen at the gates of Vancouver's Chinatown with racist graffiti covered, on May 21, 2020.

The number of anti-Asian hate crimes incidents in Vancouver continues to be a cause for concern, police said this week, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and so does racist rhetoric and misinformation.

Hate crime incidents increased by 116 per cent over the same January to September period in 2020 from 2019, according to new data presented to the Vancouver Police Board. In the same timeframe, anti-Asian hate crimes incidents increased by 878 per cent.

In the first nine months of 2019, there were nine anti-Asian hate crimes in the city, police said at an October board meeting. This year, there were 88. Earlier this year, police there said the spike in incidents became noticeable around the beginning of the pandemic.

Those numbers are “really concerning,” Deputy Chief Const. Howard Chow said at the board meeting.

“When we started to notice this back in April, we talked to our counterparts and many of them didn’t track the stats like we did. And we right away noticed that there was some concerning trends that were taking place,” Chow said.