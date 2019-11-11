ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVO - En imagen de archivo del 25 de marzo de 2019, Jennifer Bailey, vicepresidenta de Apple Pay, habla sobre la Apple Card en el Auditorio Steve Jobs en Cupertino, California. (AP Foto/Tony Avelar, archivo)

NEW YORK ― A New York regulator is investigating Goldman Sachs for possible sex discrimination in the way it sets credit limits. The bank denies wrongdoing. The investigation follows a series of viral tweets by entrepreneur and web developer David Heinemeier Hansson about algorithms used for the Apple Card, which Goldman Sachs manages in partnership with Apple. Hansson said the card offered him a credit limit 20 times greater than it gave to his wife, even though she has a higher credit score. He called the algorithm a sexist program. The card is not yet available outside the U.S., but Apple says it plans an international roll-out. News reports suggest Apple is taking steps that pave the way for a roll-out in Canada.

A spokeswoman for the New York Department of Financial Services confirmed Saturday that the agency will investigate. The agency is “troubled to learn of potential discriminatory treatment in regards to credit limit decisions reportedly made by an algorithm of Apple Card, issued by Goldman Sachs,” said spokeswoman Sophia Kim. She said the department “will be conducting an investigation to determine whether New York law was violated and ensure all consumers are treated equally regardless of sex.” “Our credit decisions are based on a customer’s creditworthiness and not on factors like gender, race, age, sexual orientation or any other basis prohibited by law” said Goldman Sachs spokesman Andrew Williams. He added that the bank could not comment on decisions about individual customers. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.