Apple Recalls 15-Inch MacBook Pro Laptops Over Fire Hazard Concerns

Beck Diefenbach/Reuters This photo from 2016 shows an Apple user pointing at the screen of a 15-inch MacBook Pro at a media event in California.

A popular Apple product is being recalled due to concerns over overheating batteries that could be a fire hazard.

On Thursday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall for 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops. The recall affects around 432,000 laptops, including about 26,000 purchased in Canada.

Apple says the affected units were mostly sold between September 2015 and February 2017.

“The batteries in the recalled laptop computers can overheat, posing a fire hazard,” the commission wrote on its website. “Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled laptop computers.”