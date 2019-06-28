Apple Recalls 15-Inch MacBook Pro Laptops Over Fire Hazard Concerns

A popular Apple product is being recalled due to concerns over overheating batteries that could be a fire hazard.
On Thursday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall for 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops. The recall affects around 432,000 laptops, including about 26,000 purchased in Canada.
Apple says the affected units were mostly sold between September 2015 and February 2017.
“The batteries in the recalled laptop computers can overheat, posing a fire hazard,” the commission wrote on its website. “Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled laptop computers.”
In order to find out if a specific device has been affected, customers can contact Apple or check if their laptop is eligible for a free battery replacement on Apple’s website by submitting their serial number.
“Customer safety is always Apple’s top priority,” Apple said online.
The Cupertino, Calif., company received 26 reports of laptop battery overheating, including five instances where minor burns occurred, according to the commission. There was also one report of smoke inhalation in relation to the problem and 17 claims of minor damage to property.
The company said the recall does not affect any other Apple products.
