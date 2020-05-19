Apple Stores Reopening In Parts Of Canada, But You’ll Need A Mask

Andre Pichette/EPA via CP Customers wait outside an Apple store in Montreal on March 15, 2020. Twelve retail locations are reopening in Canada this week, but none in Ontario or Quebec.

TORONTO — Apple says it’s reopening some stores in Canada as provinces slowly lift emergency lockdown measures in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In Canada, 12 Apple stores will be operating this week in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Nova Scotia. There are no plans for store openings in Ontario and Quebec — the provinces with the most COVID-19 cases in Canada.

The tech giant published an opening letter to customers Sunday explaining why it is reopening its doors now and what changes people can expect. In the U.S., 25 retail locations are set to reopen this week.

Apple says nearly 100 stores around the world have reopened so far and the company believes it has the right approach for keeping stores safely open, as they have been for months in China.

“Our commitment is to only move forward with a reopening once we’re confident we can safely return to serving customers from our stores,” Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice-president of retail and people, wrote in an online post.

“For one thing, you’ll find yourself with plenty of space,” she continued. “In every store, we’re focused on limiting occupancy and giving everybody lots of room, and renewing our focus on one‑on‑one, personalized service at the Genius Bar and throughout the store.”