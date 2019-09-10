TORONTO — As if there wasn’t enough to watch on TV already, Apple is throwing its hat into the streaming wars this fall, with a roster of original programs it hopes will lure viewers away from Netflix and other competitors. Apple TV Plus has marked Nov. 1 as the Canadian launch date for a selection of celebrity-stacked TV shows, movies and documentaries, kicking off what’s expected to be a heated battle for subscribers. The service costs $5.99 per month, making it not only the cheapest of the existing major streaming platforms, but priced lower than fellow newcomer Disney Plus, which is scheduled to launch slightly over a week later on Nov. 12.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Reese Witherspoon, left, and Jennifer Aniston speak about their Apple TV Plus drama “The Morning Show" at the Steve Jobs Theater on March 25.

Apple will debut with only a small selection of original TV shows, including Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston drama “The Morning Show,” the Emily Dickinson biopic series “Dickinson,” with Hailee Steinfeld playing the poet, and space-race fantasy “For All Mankind.” Futuristic virus TV series “See,” starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, will also be among the first titles available. Access to Apple TV Plus will be available through its Apple TV app on the company’s iPhone, iPod, Apple TV and iPod Touch devices. It’ll also be watchable on select Samsung smart TVs, with rollouts on Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony and VIZIO at later dates, the company said.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about Apple TV Plus on Sept. 10, 2019.

While Apple’s arrival beats Disney to the market, it’ll face a considerable challenge against the house of Pixar, Marvel and Disney classics, which has a deep library of family-oriented programming on its side. Disney also plans to dig into its many valuable franchises for projects that include a “Lady and the Tramp” remake and “The Mandalorian,” a TV series that expands on the Star Wars universe. Watch: Here’s what’s coming to Disney Plus. Story continues after video.