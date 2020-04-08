You typically turn to the flowers blooming or the birds in the trees chirping for signs of spring and now you can add the moon to that list.
Avid sky-watchers and star-gazers were treated to a pink supermoon Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Supermoons occur whenever the Earth’s orbit pulls it closely in, making the moon appear larger than normal.
April’s supermoon was something of a special one, not only as the largest of the year but also for its special ties to heralding spring. For more on that, check out the video above.
You typically turn to the flowers blooming or the birds in the trees chirping for signs of spring and now you can add the moon to that list.