You typically turn to the flowers blooming or the birds in the trees chirping for signs of spring and now you can add the moon to that list.



Avid sky-watchers and star-gazers were treated to a pink supermoon Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Supermoons occur whenever the Earth’s orbit pulls it closely in, making the moon appear larger than normal.



April’s supermoon was something of a special one, not only as the largest of the year but also for its special ties to heralding spring. For more on that, check out the video above.