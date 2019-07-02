We have good news and we have bad news for those eagerly waiting for another peek of Master Archie, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first child.

The good news is his christening date is coming up soon! Wee Archie, who was born May 6, will reportedly be christened on Saturday, July 6 at Queen Elizabeth’s private chapel at Windsor Castle, according to People (although this has yet to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace).

The bad news is we might have to wait a little longer for those precious photos. Business Insider speculates Harry and Meghan may not release pics of the event at all (Gasp!), while others speculate the duo will release photos at a later date (Whew).

“This is a beautiful milestone and they are excited to share it as a family first and then with the world,” a royal source told People.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because Meghan and Harry took a similar “family first, public later” approach to the first photos of Archie after he was born by opting not to do a same-day photo call.

We respect and understand their decision, if this is indeed what they decide to do. But that doesn’t mean we can’t still enjoy all the adorable royal baby christening photos the archives have to offer!

Behold, from Victoria to little Louis, the cutest royal baby christening photos you ever did see: