We can’t even handle this baby cuteness.
Master Archie made his first appearance in South Africa Wednesday during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal tour. For his debut, the four-month-old met anti-apartheid figure Archbishop Desmond Tutu for tea.
That alone is huge. But keen-eyed royals watchers may have noticed another iconic detail: Archie’s blue, stripey dungarees!
As the Daily Mail noted, Prince Harry, William, George and Louis have all worn similar getups. And the classic outfit only made it more obvious just how much Archie looks like his father, Prince Harry.
Here’s a twinning example from 1985.
And here’s another, with his mum Princess Diana.
The red hair. The cheeky grin. The little overalls. Come on!
The family resemblance is even more striking when you compare photos of Archie and Harry being held by their mothers.
By all accounts, Archie was a delight during his royal tour outing. He was smiley, made faces at Tutu and his wife, Leah, and enjoyed a heart-shaped cookie with his name written on it, according to AFP.
“I think he knows exactly what’s going on,” Harry said, according to the news agency.
“Thank you Archbishop Tutu for your incredibly warm hospitality, Archie loved meeting you!” the Duke and Duchess later wrote on Instagram.
But, listen. We know why you’re really here.
MORE PHOTOS OF ROYALS IN DUNGAREES!
And we are more than happy to oblige. Here’s another of Harry.
We can’t forget Prince William.
And Prince George being his awesome self in July 2014.
And Prince Louis.
And here’s a bunch of them side-by-side, just because.
You’re welcome.
