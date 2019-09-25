We can’t even handle this baby cuteness. Master Archie made his first appearance in South Africa Wednesday during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal tour. For his debut, the four-month-old met anti-apartheid figure Archbishop Desmond Tutu for tea. That alone is huge. But keen-eyed royals watchers may have noticed another iconic detail: Archie’s blue, stripey dungarees!

Toby Melville/Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images Prince Harry, Meghan, and their baby son Archie meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter on Sept. 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa.

As the Daily Mail noted, Prince Harry, William, George and Louis have all worn similar getups. And the classic outfit only made it more obvious just how much Archie looks like his father, Prince Harry. Here’s a twinning example from 1985.

Tim Graham via Getty Images Barefoot Prince Harry takes his first steps at home in the playroom in Kensington Palace on Oct. 22, 1985.

And here’s another, with his mum Princess Diana.

Tim Graham via Getty Images Prince Harry and Princess Diana walking in the grounds at Highgrove.

The red hair. The cheeky grin. The little overalls. Come on! The family resemblance is even more striking when you compare photos of Archie and Harry being held by their mothers.

Jayne Fincher/Getty Images and Henk Kruger/AFP/Getty Images Prince Harry in 1985 and Master Archie in 2019.

By all accounts, Archie was a delight during his royal tour outing. He was smiley, made faces at Tutu and his wife, Leah, and enjoyed a heart-shaped cookie with his name written on it, according to AFP. “I think he knows exactly what’s going on,” Harry said, according to the news agency. “Thank you Archbishop Tutu for your incredibly warm hospitality, Archie loved meeting you!” the Duke and Duchess later wrote on Instagram.

But, listen. We know why you’re really here. MORE PHOTOS OF ROYALS IN DUNGAREES! And we are more than happy to oblige. Here’s another of Harry.

Tim Graham via Getty Images Harry rocks a red version in 1986.

We can’t forget Prince William.

Tim Graham via Getty Images Prince William is a sweetheart in overalls just before his second birthday.

And Prince George being his awesome self in July 2014.

JOHN STILLWELL via Getty Images This adorable pic was taken to mark Prince George's first birthday.

And Prince Louis.

And here’s a bunch of them side-by-side, just because.

Getty Images Omgggggggggggg.