03/16/2020 08:51 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

Aritizia Closes Stores Everywhere Over COVID-19 Outbreak

Customers will still be able to shop online for the time being, the company says.

Eugene Gologursky via Getty Images
In this file photo, a fashion display is seen in an Aritizia store window in New York, N.Y., July 13, 2015. Aritzia is closing all of its stores until further notice.

VANCOUVER ― Clothing retailer Aritzia Inc. is closing all of its stores until further notice as businesses across the country move to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The retailer says it feels it’s the best decision for its people, clients, partners and community as a whole.

It says customers will still be able to continue shopping through the company’s website for the time being.

Aritzia says it’s increasing precautionary measures to ensure the well-being of its concierge and distribution centre employees.

It is also shifting all support office employees to flexible working arrangements.

Aritzia has more than 95 stores.

