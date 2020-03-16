Eugene Gologursky via Getty Images In this file photo, a fashion display is seen in an Aritizia store window in New York, N.Y., July 13, 2015. Aritzia is closing all of its stores until further notice.

VANCOUVER ― Clothing retailer Aritzia Inc. is closing all of its stores until further notice as businesses across the country move to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The retailer says it feels it’s the best decision for its people, clients, partners and community as a whole.

It says customers will still be able to continue shopping through the company’s website for the time being.

