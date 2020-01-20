Troops Arrive In St. John’s As Newfoundlanders Clean Up From Blizzard

Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS A woman clears snow off a roadway in St. John's on Sunday, days after a major winter storm wreaked havoc on parts of Newfoundland with massive amounts of snowfall.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A state of emergency is stretching into its fourth day in St. John’s Monday as Canadian Armed Forces personnel prepare to help the city dig out from an unprecedented snowfall.

Eastern regions of Newfoundland have been paralyzed since last Friday when a major blizzard brought down record-breaking amounts of snow, with over 76 centimetres falling in a single day in the capital amid winds gusting over 150 kilometres per hour.

Premier Dwight Ball asked for Ottawa’s help on Saturday after residents of the Avalon Peninsula awoke to drifts that clogged roads and blocked doors.

