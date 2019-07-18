Kyoto Animation Studio Fire Leaves 23 Feared Dead In Japan

A man screaming “you die!” bursted into an animation production studio in Japan and set it on fire, killing at least one person and leaving up to 23 others presumed dead and a dozen possibly trapped inside. The blaze in Kyoto injured another 36 people, some of them critically, Japanese authorities said.

The fire broke out in the three-storey Kyoto Animation building in Japan’s ancient capital after the suspect sprayed an unidentified liquid to accelerate the flames, police and fire officials said. One person died of severe burns, said fire department official Satoshi Fujiwara. Most of the 10 seriously injured had burns, as well. Rescuers found 12 people presumed dead on the first and second floors, the official added, and as many as 18 others could be still trapped on the third floor.

The Associated Press The three-storey building in Kyoto was gutted by the blaze.

The suspect was also injured and taken to hospital, officials said. Police are investigating him on suspicion of arson. Survivors who saw the attacker said he was not a colleague and that he was screaming “you die!” when he dumped the liquid and started the fire, according to Japanese media reports. Footage on Japan’s national television network, NHK, showed grey smoke billowing from the charred building. Other video clips showed windows blown off.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS The studio is known for a host of famous characters, including Suzumiya Haruhi, left, seen here at an anime fair in Tokyo.

“There was an explosion, then I heard people shouting, some asking for help,” a woman told TBS TV in Japan. “Black smoke was rising from windows on upper floors, then there was a man struggling to crawl out of the window.” Witnesses in the neighbourhood said they heard bangs coming from the building, and others said they saw people coming out blackened, bleeding and walking barefoot, Kyodo News reported. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe confirmed a large number of casualties and expressed his sympathies in a post on Twitter.