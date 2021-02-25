Canada’s Chief Of Defence Staff Is Under Investigation, Minister Says

Andrew Vaughan/CP Art McDonald addresses the media in Halifax on July 11, 2019. The admiral is currently under investigation, the defence minister says, but it's not yet clear why.

OTTAWA — Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says Admiral Art McDonald has voluntarily stepped down as chief of the defence staff as he is being investigated on unspecific allegations. Sajjan said in a release late Wednesday that the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service is doing the investigation.

Below is my statement in regards to Admiral Art McDonald. pic.twitter.com/Qlvtl8XdsM — Harjit Sajjan (@HarjitSajjan) February 25, 2021

The minister said he takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and continues to take strong action on any allegation of misconduct that is brought forward “no matter the rank, no matter the position.” Sajjan said as of Wednesday he has appointed Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre to serve as acting chief of the defence staff and he will have no further comment at this time due to the ongoing investigation.