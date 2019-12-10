U.S. House Democrats Introduce Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump

Top U.S. House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, laying the foundation for a vote that could see him become just the third American leader in history to be impeached.

The articles of impeachment relate to two actions by Trump: One is abuse of power linked to his demand that the Ukrainian president investigate a political rival, and the second is obstructing U.S. Congress in its effort to investigate the behaviour.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), flanked by House Democratic leadership, announced the articles during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

“The president holds the ultimate public trust,” Nadler said. “When he betrays that trust and puts himself before country, he endangers the Constitution, he endangers our democracy, and he endangers our national security.”

Democrats signalled on Monday that the chamber’s investigations were coming to a close after current and former administration officials testified about Trump’s behaviour during a whirlwind month of House impeachment hearings.