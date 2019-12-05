U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on House Democratic leaders to begin drafting articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday.

“Today, I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment,” she said. The statement was billed as a special announcement about the “status” of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into Trump. Lawmakers on two congressional committees have held impeachment hearings over the last few weeks.

“The president’s actions have seriously violated the Constitution,” Pelosi said.

“The facts are uncontested: The president abused his power,” she continued. “The president leaves us no choice but to act.”