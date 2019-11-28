A city in Quebec is cleaning up its act — or rather, its name.

Asbestos announced this week that it plans to change its name, because apparently being named after a deadly mineral is a bit of a buzzkill.

City council voted unanimously to move forward with the decision Tuesday night. It had previously voted down a proposed name change in 2006.

“The word ‘Asbestos’ does not have a good connotation, particularly in English-speaking circles,” the city wrote in a news release this week.

Asbestos is a mineral that was widely used in building and industrial materials to make structures stronger and more fire-resistant. However, it’s now banned in several countries because exposure to it can lead to health problems, including lung cancer and mesothelioma.

Asbestos is located about 180 km from Montreal. It was home to the Jeffrey Mine, once the world’s largest asbestos mine. At one point, the Jeffrey Mine supplied half of the world’s asbestos. The mine shut down in 2012, and in 2018 the federal government completely banned the “manufacture, use, import and export” of asbestos and products that contain it in Canada.

