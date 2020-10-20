Quebec Town Of Asbestos Has Chosen A New Name

Christinne Muschi via Getty Images A school bus drives past a welcome sign on Oct. 16 in Asbestos, Que. The town is home to 7,000 people and held Canada's largest asbestos mine.

ASBESTOS, Que. — The Quebec town synonymous with the cancer-causing fibre asbestos has voted for a new name: Val-des-Sources.

During a livestreamed council meeting Monday night, Mayor Hugues Grimard announced that Val-des-Sources beat five other proposed names with 51.5 per cent of the vote after three rounds.

“It’s a name that represents our area, and especially, it’s inspiring for the future,” he said.

The 7,000-person town of Asbestos, located about 130 kilometres east of Montreal, had been looking to shed its association with the toxic mineral. Political and business leaders in the town complained for years the name attracted ridicule and disgust in the rest of the country and internationally.

Asbestos, Que., helped make Canada one the world’s leaders in asbestos exports. The Jeffrey mine, once Canada’s largest, closed in 2012.