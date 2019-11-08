Welcome to Tiny Habits, HuffPost Canada’s (almost) daily guide to helping you pick up an easy, everyday ritual that can make your life a bit better, in a small but significant way. Canadians are stressed out, anxious, and are feeling disconnected from each other. Every Monday through Friday, we’ll share a tiny tip to help you feel good. We’ve got your back.

Today’s Tiny Habit: ASMR (Autonomous sensory meridian response)

For whenever you’re feeling: Really tired but you can’t sleep; stressed and anxious.

What it is: ASMR is the tingling sensation people get when they watch stimulating videos that can include personal attention, whispering, nail tapping, hand movement, and more.

According Psychology Today, the term was coined in 2010 by Jennifer Allen, who wanted to create an official sounding name for a sensory phenomenon, and who went on to create a Facebook group dedicated to ASMR research and support.

There are now millions of YouTube videos dedicated to ASMR. Some of our favourite ASMR YouTubers are:

WhispersRed ASMR

Sophie Michelle ASMR

Gentle Whispering ASMR

The most popular ASMR YouTube channel’s (SAS-ASMR, with nearly eight million subscribers) most popular video, with more than 40 million views, shows the host eating an “extremely sticky” honeycomb for 12 minutes.