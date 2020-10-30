Conservative Divide On Display Again Over Assisted Dying Bill

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole speaks in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Thursday. The Tory leader was among those who voted against the assisted dying bill.

OTTAWA — Over the objections of dozens of Conservatives, the House of Commons gave approval in principle Thursday to a bill that would make it easier for dying Canadians to get medical help to end their suffering.

Tories, including Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, were the only MPs to vote against the bill, which passed by a vote of 246-78.

O’Toole had given his MPs the right to vote according to their consciences. While some Conservatives supported the bill Thursday, nearly two-thirds of O’Toole’s 121-person caucus did not.

The bill now moves on to the House of Commons justice committee for further scrutiny and possible amendments.

In a statement after the vote, O’Toole said he may yet support the bill if it’s amended to include “reasonable safeguards to protect the vulnerable.”

“My vote on this bill is informed by my own personal experience with my mother in palliative care and my legal examinations of safeguards to protect the vulnerable,” he said.

O’Toole added that a Conservative government led by him would “not revisit the issue of the right to access assisted death.”

Bill would scrap key requirement

The Tory leader courted social conservatives during his party’s recent leadership contest by vowing to protect the rights of those who refuse to perform or refer patients for services that violate their consciences — a move that would restrict access to assisted dying.

Last year, the Ontario Court of Appeal ruled unanimously that doctors who have moral objections to providing health services such as abortion or assisted death must provide patients with an “effective referral” to another doctor. The court ruled “there is compelling evidence that patients will suffer harm in the absence of an effective referral.”

During opening debate on C-7, a number of Conservatives argued that the bill fails to protect conscience rights.

The bill would amend the law on medical assistance in dying to bring it into compliance with a Quebec court ruling last fall — a ruling many Conservatives have argued should have been appealed to the Supreme Court.

The ruling struck down a provision in the law that restricted access to assisted dying to those whose natural death is reasonably foreseeable.

The bill would scrap reasonably foreseeable death as a requirement for an assisted death but would retain the concept to set out easier eligibility rules for those who are near death and more stringent rules for those who aren’t.