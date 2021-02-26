AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Approved By Health Canada

Jung Yeon-Je-Pool/Getty Images A nurse prepares to administer a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at a health care centre in South Korea on Feb. 26, 2021.

OTTAWA — Health Canada has approved the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca, the third to be given the green light for national use.

Canada has pre-ordered 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was co-developed by researchers at the University of Oxford.

It will also receive up to 1.9 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the global vaccine-sharing initiative known as COVAX by the end of June.

Health Canada is also reviewing two other vaccines.

Approval of Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine will likely not come until late February or early March and Novavax is not expected until April.

