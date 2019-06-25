Astronaut David Saint-Jacques Returns To Earth With Canadian Record

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/EPA via The Canadian Press Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques is helped by ground personnel in Kazakhstan on Tuesday after returning to Earth following more than six months in space.

LONGUEUIL, Que. — David Saint-Jacques returned to Earth on Monday after more than six months aboard the International Space Station.

The native of Saint-Lambert, Que., has set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a Canadian at 204 days.

The Canadian astronaut was joined by NASA astronaut Anne McClain and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko aboard a Soyuz capsule that landed in Kazakhstan.

Saint-Jacques’ mission began ahead of schedule on Dec. 3, 2018, when he was part of the first crewed Soyuz mission following a rocket mishap in October 2018 that forced a spacecraft carrying two astronauts to abort and make an emergency landing.

Conducted experiments from space

Saint-Jacques, 49, took part in a six-and-a-half hour spacewalk in April and a “cosmic catch” of SpaceX Dragon cargo using Canadarm2 — the first time a Canadian astronaut has operated the robotic arm to perform the feat.

The engineer, astrophysicist and family doctor also oversaw science experiments and had numerous discussions with children across the country during his mission.

Watch: Saint-Jacques’ space mission highlights are out of this world. Story continues below.