JASPER, Alta. — Climate change activist Greta Thunberg braved a blizzard on a snow-covered glacier in Jasper National Park this week to learn from the scientists who study the ice. In a tweet to her followers, the Swedish teenager thanked scientist John Pomeroy of the University of Saskatchewan and Parks Canada ecologist Brenda Shepherd for educating her “on the effects of the climate and ecological crisis on stunning Jasper National Park.”

She met with Shepherd on Monday to visit a whitebark pine forest and talk about the battle with mountain pine beetle and blister rust, said Parks Canada spokesman Steve Young. Pomeroy, director of the Global Water Futures program, said his team from the Cold Regions Laboratory in Canmore, Alta., was asked to talk about glaciers with the 16-year-old and her father, Svante Thunberg. They spent about six hours Tuesday on the Athabasca Glacier — one of the most visited in North America — in the Columbia Icefield. “She was very brave to go up on a snow-covered glacier in a blizzard in October. She’s clearly utterly fearless for a teenager,” Pomeroy said in an interview Thursday. “We took her up on the ice quite a ways in and talked to her about the retreat of the glacier.” Pomeroy told her about how the glacier had retreated two kilometres since the late 1800s and how it had lost many tens of metres of thickness in the past few decades. “Our recent measurements on it are showing a substantial climate warming in the region,” he said.

University of Saskatchewan HO/THE CANADIAN PRESS Climate activist Greta Thunberg, right, and John Pomeroy, director of the Global Water Futures program at the University of Saskatchewan, are shown during a visit to the Athabasca Glacier in Jasper National Park.