11/23/2020 11:08 EST | Updated 46 minutes ago

N.L., P.E.I. Abandon Atlantic Bubble As COVID-19 Cases Rise

The provinces joined the restricted region in July.

Brian McInnis/The Canadian Press
A Charlottetown businessman welcomes visitors to the province near Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., on July 7, 2020. The Atlantic bubble allowed residents to travel within the area without the need to self-isolate.

ST. JOHN’S — Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are temporarily pulling out of the Atlantic bubble.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey announced Monday that anyone coming into the province from the other Atlantic provinces must now self-isolate for 14 days, as other visitors are required to do.

He says the measure will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King said Monday his province is suspending all non-essential travel to P.E.I. for two weeks.

The provinces joined the Atlantic bubble in July, which allowed residents of the Atlantic provinces to travel freely between the provinces without self-isolating.

