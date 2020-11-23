N.L., P.E.I. Abandon Atlantic Bubble As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Brian McInnis/The Canadian Press A Charlottetown businessman welcomes visitors to the province near Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., on July 7, 2020. The Atlantic bubble allowed residents to travel within the area without the need to self-isolate.

ST. JOHN’S — Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are temporarily pulling out of the Atlantic bubble.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey announced Monday that anyone coming into the province from the other Atlantic provinces must now self-isolate for 14 days, as other visitors are required to do.

He says the measure will be re-evaluated in two weeks.