Brendan McDermid / Reuters The Logo for Aurora Cannabis Inc., a Canadian licensed cannabis producer, is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

EDMONTON ― Aurora Cannabis Inc. handed out millions in compensation and salary increases to executives as the company was laying off at least 1,000 workers and reporting billions in losses.

The Edmonton-based cannabis company’s proxy circular released this week shows former chief executive Terry Booth was rewarded with $4.8 million in compensation in the company’s latest fiscal year, up from $2.4 million in the year prior.

Executive chairman and former interim chief executive Michael Singer earned about $2.8 million during the same period, up from his previous $2.1 million.

