Australia's Apocalyptic Wildfires Captured In These Stunning Photos

Crews in Australia are still fighting persistent wildfires that have taken over the southern part of the country.
Thousands have been forced from their homes during the holiday season as fires rage in the states of New South Wales and Victoria. At least two people have been confirmed dead.
As firefighters try to push back the flames, a thick black smoke hangs over many cities.
The New South Wales Fire Services said that two firefighters, Geoffrey Keaton, 32, and Andrew O’Dwyer, 36, had been killed. A tree fell in front of them, forcing their vehicle off course.
Australian firefighters released a harrowing video that captured flames engulfing their truck as it drove through the wildfires.
In Victoria, thousands of residents and tourists were urged to evacuate the area immediately — while some visitors were asked to stay put, given that conditions were too risky to leave.
Crews from Canada have been dispatched to help the firefighting efforts in Australia.
