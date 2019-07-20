FORT NELSON, B.C. ― Police are appealing for the public’s help identifying a van connected with the double homicide of a couple found on the side of a highway in northeastern British Columbia as grieving families plan to travel from Australia and the United States. RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said it’s not known if a blue 1986 Chevrolet van with Alberta licence plates belonged to either Lucas Fowler, 23, or his girlfriend Chynna Deese, 24, a resident of Charlotte, N.C. Fowler, who is from the Sydney area of Australia, was living in B.C., and Deese was visiting him, Shoihet said. Their bodies were discovered Monday along the Alaska Highway, also known as Highway 97, about 20 kilometres south of Liard Hot Springs. “If you were in the area, if you have dash cam video, we’re asking you to get in touch with investigators,″ Shoihet said, adding police are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who was travelling along the road ― which is a throughway to Alberta, Yukon and Alaska ― after 4 p.m. on Sunday or after 8 a.m. on Monday. Watch: Safety travel tips for women. Story continues below.

“This is tragic,″ Shoihet said, adding police do not know whether the pair was targeted or died in connection with “a crime of opportunity.″ Shoihet would not say whether the couple’s bodies were found inside or outside of the van. “Our hearts and thoughts go out to all the families involved and friends internationally and here nationally as well because Lucas was living here,″ she said. “We are working with our partners internationally in order to advance this as best as we can.″ The RCMP says in a news release that Fowler’s father is an active member of the New South Wales Police Force who is travelling to Canada with a number of police officers from Australia. “These investigators are here in support of the Fowler family and will not form part of our investigative team here in Canada,″ the release says.

Liz Whitaker via Getty Images The Alaska Highway (Highway 97) in the Muncho Lake area, the region of northern British Columbia where Deese and Fowler were found.