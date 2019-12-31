Firefighters in Australia filmed the horrifying moment their truck was engulfed by flames as they attempted to navigate through the wildfires that continue to ravage the south of the country.

In the minute-long clip, the crew from the fire and rescue station in Wyoming can be seen driving through the bushfire burning south of Nowra.

Forced to shelter in their truck as the fire front passes through, they have to hold blankets up to the windows as huge flames and sparks hit the side of their vehicle.

Fire and Rescue New South Wales has confirmed the crew is now safe, according to PA Media.