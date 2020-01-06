Canadian Auto Sales Drop For 1st Time In More Than A Decade

Chris Wattie / Reuters A car advertises an 84-month loan term at a Mitsubishi dealership in Ottawa.

TORONTO ― Canadian sales of passenger cars and light trucks were down about 3.6 per cent last year compared with 2018, according to industry statistics compiled by Des Rosiers Automotive Reports.

It’s the industry’s first year-over-year decline in more than a decade, but Des Rosiers says 2019 was still the fourth best sales year on record.

