Dutch Suspect Accused Of Harassing Amanda Todd Extradited To Canada

THE CANADIAN PRESS Carol Todd holds a photograph of her late daughter Amanda Todd signed by U.S. singer Demi Lovato with the words "Stay Strong" in Port Coquitlam, B.C., in an Oct. 5, 2013.

VANCOUVER — A Dutch man accused of extorting and criminally harassing British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd, who ultimately killed herself, has been extradited to Canada.

The B.C. Prosecution Service says Aydin Coban is in custody and made his first appearance in a courtroom in the province on Dec. 8.

Coban is charged with extortion, criminal harassment, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and two counts of possession of child pornography.