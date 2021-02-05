NEWS
02/05/2021 20:30 EST | Updated 35 minutes ago

Dutch Suspect Accused Of Harassing Amanda Todd Extradited To Canada

Aydin Coban is now in custody in B.C.

  • Canadian Press
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Carol Todd holds a photograph of her late daughter Amanda Todd signed by U.S. singer Demi Lovato with the words "Stay Strong" in Port Coquitlam, B.C., in an Oct. 5, 2013.

VANCOUVER — A Dutch man accused of extorting and criminally harassing British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd, who ultimately killed herself, has been extradited to Canada.

The B.C. Prosecution Service says Aydin Coban is in custody and made his first appearance in a courtroom in the province on Dec. 8.

Coban is charged with extortion, criminal harassment, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and two counts of possession of child pornography.

RELATED

 

He has not entered any pleas and his next appearance is Feb. 12 in a B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster for a pre-trial conference.

His Amsterdam-based lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Todd was 15 when she killed herself in 2012, when her suicide drew international headlines because of a YouTube video she posted before her death in which she used handwritten cards to describe the online torment she had faced.

If you or someone you know needs help in Canada, contact Crisis Services Canada at their website or by calling 1-833-456-4566. You can also find links and numbers to 24-hour suicide crisis lines in your province or territory here. This guide from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health outlines how to talk about suicide with someone you’re worried about.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021.

Also on HuffPost:

  • Canadian Press
MORE: crime suicide amanda todd cyberbullying Aydin Coban