Now that last spring’s Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors NBA championship showdown is over, the Curry family is free to love Canada proudly and openly.

Ayesha Curry, who grew up in Ontario, posted an Instagram story on Sunday where she, her basketball star husband Steph Curry, and some friends and family members sing “O Canada” around the dinner table.

The couple is currently on vacation in Mexico, so we’re not entirely sure what brought on this bout of Canadian patriotism, but we’re into it.