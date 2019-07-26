A Photographer Gave Newborns Teeth And It’s Both Hilarious And Horrifying

Babies may not be born with a sense of humour, but they’re certainly born with a sense of how to make you laugh. Everything a baby does is hilarious, both to you and to them, something you can easily confirm by watching them laugh at literally everything for no reason, which then, probably, makes you laugh, too.

As if they needed a reason to be even funnier — or creepy, depending on how you look at it — some of the world’s latest little citizens now have full sets of perfect adult teeth.

At least, in digitally altered images, they do.

Indiana-based photographer Amy Haehl, who is also an ER nurse, combed through a bunch of images she took of newborn babies and, with the permission of their parents, gave them (via Faceapp, of course) teeth.