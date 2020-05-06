zz/KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor with his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in September.

The world has changed quite a bit since May 6, 2019, when Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born. We had never heard of COVID-19, the U.K. had a different prime minister, and there was no inkling that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were going to leave the Royal Family.

His first year has definitely been an exciting one for the tiny royal. (Yes, he’s still technically a royal —he’s seventh in line for the throne, although he doesn’t have a title.)

On his first birthday, why not look back at all the places he’s visited in his already eventful life?

The U.K.

Does the place you were born really count as a locale you were visiting? When you’re as well-travelled as this kid, we’d vote yes.

The first few months of his life were spent in his birthplace, where he was fawned over by royal insiders and the public alike. Remember this touching, historic shot?

South Africa

Archie was just four months old in September, when he joined his parents on a royal tour of South Africa and met Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe. Nbd, we all meet famed civil rights icons when we’re infants, right?

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images Meghan Markle holds baby Archie while chatting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town on September 25.

Canada

He spent part of the winter, including the Christmas holiday, with his parents in B.C. Judging by his face and pompom hat in a photo his parents posted to Instagram — as well as his curious face in their candid Christmas card — he enjoyed the fresh air and mountains.

The U.S.

Earlier this spring, Meghan and Harry re-located to Los Angeles, Meghan’s hometown.

Because they’ve stepped down from their royal duties, we can’t expect to see many more photos of little Archie’s new life. But in honour of his birthday, his parents did release a very sweet video of what storytime looks like in their household.

And this list didn’t even include the places his parents visited while his mom was pregnant, including Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Tonga, Morocco, and New York. Pretty impressive list for someone who hadn’t yet been born.

Happy first birthday, Archie!

