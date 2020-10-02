@savethechildrenuk Instagram Meghan reading "Duck! Rabit!" on Archie's birthday in May, for Save thee Children U.K.'s "Save with Stories" campaign.

It’s true that we’ve all taken to calling him Baby Archie. It has a nice ring to it. The thing is, Baby Archie is, as they say, “growing up so fast,” and we might have to start reconsidering the whole “baby” part, even though Toddler Archie doesn’t roll off the tongue as nicely.

Anyway, the point is we haven’t seen Archie since his birthday back in May, when we got a video of Markle reading to him as part of Save the Children’s Save With Stories campaign. But we did get an adorable update this week, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared in a video interview with the Evening Standard. Their 16-month-old son seems to be growing into quite the little mischief maker.

If you recall, Harry and Meghan recently moved into a new family home in California, on a seven-acre estate in Santa Barbara County with nine bedrooms and a tennis court. It doesn’t seem like they’ve had any privacy breaches yet — no illegal drones circling above their home to photograph them playing with Archie, for example — so things appear to be going better than at their last home in the Hollywood Hills.

And when asked how Archie is settling in after the big move, Meghan gushed about how good things have been, and how much their son has grown.

“We are very lucky with our little one,” she said. “He’s just so busy, he’s all over the place. He’s just amazing. He keeps us on our toes, but we’re really just so lucky.”

Our last update on Toddler Archie was back in late August, when Prince Harry shared how the family was spending quarantine. On a Zoom call in celebration of the Rugby Football League’s 125th birthday — the Duke of Sussex is a patron — Harry talked about his plans to get Archie involved in rugby, and how lucky he feels at having space for him to play outside.

“I’m just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son be able to be outside, because I know how many people just haven’t had that opportunity the last five months,” he said. “Our little man is our number one priority, but then our work after that is the second priority. We’re doing everything we can to try and play our part in trying to make the world a better place.”

That same month, in an exclusive MAKERS interview — which, alongside HuffPost, is owned by Verizon Media — the Duchess of Sussex sat down with global feminist icon Gloria Steinem and talked a little bit about how proud she is that Harry identifies as a feminist, and is raising Archie as one, too.

“I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification,” she said. “That there’s no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which, of course, includes women.”

“And also that he is a nurturing father,” Steinem replied. “Because then your son will grow up knowing it’s okay to be loving and nurturing.”

Oh, and in case you were wondering, Archie might not be the only baby (toddler!) in the family for much longer. Last week, Us Weekly reported that Meghan and Harry might be planning on having their second child together, now that they’ve comfortably settled into their new California home.

“Meghan loves being a mom, and seeing how happy and complete Harry is with Archie by his side is richly rewarding for her,” an anonymous source allegedly revealed to Us Weekly. “Meghan’s confident a second child will be perfectly manageable on a practical level and will bring them even more love and joy. She and Harry are both really excited for the next phase of their family journey.”