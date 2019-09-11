StudioStella via Getty Images Nordic names will keep baby Hygge all year.

Expect to see a lot of Thors, Axels, and Sorens at playgroup in the coming year! Scandinavian boy names are the hot new trend in baby names right now, according to Nameberry. This is thanks in part to some celebrity babes (like Will Ferrell’s kids Magnus, Mattias, and Axel), Scandinavian literary icons (like Stieg Larsson, author of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo), and some beloved movie characters (Olaf the snowman from “Frozen,” anyone?). “There’s some definite Nordic noise happening,” Nameberry co-founder Linda Rosenkrantz wrote on the website Monday. WATCH: The top baby names of 2019, so far. Story continues below.

With the popularity of other Nordic trends (such as lifestyle-focused Hygge, all things Scandinavian design, and healthy-living concept Lagom), it’s little surprise that baby names are making their way across the ocean, too. Here are some Scandinavian boy names on the rise in 2019: Axel “Axel” currently sits at #32 on Nameberry’s list, rising from #94 in 2018. The name means “father of peace,” and is the Scandinavian version of the name “Absalom.” Names with the letter x are also popular in recent years (Alexander and Xavier, for instance), so we think Axel will be a trendy pick! Thor Thor is only #390 on Nameberry’s list, but the naming experts predict it will be a fast riser thanks to the Marvel films. While it might seem like a trendy choice based on pop culture, Thor is actually a classic Nordic name. The name means “thunder,” and honestly, what’s more badass than that?

Don Arnold via Getty Images Chris Hemsworth arrives for the premiere screening of Thor: Ragnarok on Oct. 15, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. There are worse people to name your baby after, is all we're saying.

Odin An alternative to the popular name “Owen,” Odin has been dubbed “one of the most promising Scandinavian names for boys” by Nameberry. It’s currently only #338 in the U.S., but it’s in the top 40 in Norway. The Old Norse mythology name is also the supreme Norse god of art, culture, wisdom and law. Leif We love this name because it’s traditionally pronounced as lafe or life, which are both gorgeous, but in the U.S. it’s commonly pronounced like leaf. And who doesn’t love a good nature name? Leif means “heir” or “descendant,” which is pretty fitting for your little descendant. Bo You may know this as the name of Barrack Obama’s dog, but don’t let that deter you. Bo is an old Norse nickname that means “to live,” and the name is rising in popularity (for humans). Plus, short names are very in right now, with three-letter names predicted to trend. Get ahead of the trend with this strong two-letter moniker!

Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images There's no shame in sharing a name with a presidential pup.