A 'Baby Shark' Live Tour Is Coming To Canada (Sorry, Parents)

NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO!

Oh, parents. Parents, parents, parents. *cries* We are so sorry to be the ones to tell you this, but something truly terrible has happened. Do you want the bad news first, or the very bad news?

The bad news: ‘Baby Shark’ — the uber-popular kid’s song that has terrorized us for years via YouTube, merch, the Billboard Hot 100, and soon, Nickelodeon — has been made into a live show that’s going on tour.

The very bad news: It’s coming to Canada as soon as this fall.