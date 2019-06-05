Parents are being warned to stop using a popular Canadian brand of baby sleep sacks.
Health Canada recalled two models of sleep bags with legs from Perlimpinpin Inc. this week, explaining they don’t meet flammability requirements for children’s sleepwear under the Canadian law.
“Loose-fitting children’s sleepwear can contact ignition sources such as stove elements, candles and matches. Once ignited, the sleepwear burns rapidly and can cause severe burns to large areas of the child’s body,” Health Canada said in the recall.
The company hasn’t received any reports of injuries or incidents in Canada.
Health Canada estimates that about 1,900 of the affected Perlimpinpin sleep bags were sold in Canada between Aug. 2018 and May 2019. Of the two recalled models, one is largely made of polyester, and the other of rayon of bamboo.
The products were available in size 2-3 years, and 4-5 years, and in the following styles:
- polka dot
- garden
- clouds
- triangles
- sticks
- diamonds
- sun
Customers should stop using the affected sleep bags with legs “immediately” and contact Perlimpinpin for a refund or exchange, Health Canada added.
Perlimpinpin is a Canadian company based in Quebec City.
Sleepwear for babies and kids sold in Canada must meet strict flammability requirements, which is why Health Canada recommends always putting kids to sleep in pajamas instead of day clothes.
“Most day clothes do not meet Health Canada’s flammability requirements for sleepwear,” the agency notes.
A few other warnings and recalls regarding baby sleep have made headlines recently. In April, Fisher-Price recalled all of its Rock ’n Play sleepers after they were linked to 30 infant deaths. Four models of the sleepers were recalled in Canada, as well.
And in May, the American Academy of Pediatrics warned parents and caregivers not to let babies sleep in car seats outside of the car since it has been linked to infant sleep deaths.
