Two models of sleep bags with legs from Perlimpinpin Inc. have been recalled.

Parents are being warned to stop using a popular Canadian brand of baby sleep sacks.

Health Canada recalled two models of sleep bags with legs from Perlimpinpin Inc. this week, explaining they don’t meet flammability requirements for children’s sleepwear under the Canadian law.

“Loose-fitting children’s sleepwear can contact ignition sources such as stove elements, candles and matches. Once ignited, the sleepwear burns rapidly and can cause severe burns to large areas of the child’s body,” Health Canada said in the recall.

The company hasn’t received any reports of injuries or incidents in Canada.

