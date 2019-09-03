jin chu ferrer via Getty Images "I don't know what day it is or where I am, but look at those chubby-wubby cheeks!"

The research comes from Sleep Junkie, who surveyed 1,000 U.K. and U.S. parents who had a baby in the last 18 months. They found that while 68 per cent of parents-to-be were getting the recommended seven or more hours of sleep per night, that proportion dropped to 10 per cent after baby arrived. Most new parents were struggling to get just five hours per night, Sleep Junkie noted. (Note that the study did not specify how much of that sleep was straight vs. cumulative ... and our money is on cumulative). On top of that, new parents spend another five-and-a-half hours just trying to get their babies to sleep. Feeding, walking, and driving topped the list of the most time-consuming activities parents attempted to get junior to nod off. Let us all raise a coffee to the fleet of zombie parents driving aimlessly at 2 a.m. to make the crying stop. May the 40 minutes of fitful sleep you manage to get in your laneway be enough to get you through another day. WATCH: Have you considered sleep training? Story continues below.