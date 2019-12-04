Proof (In Memes) That Baby Yoda Is Canadian

In case you don’t follow Céline Dion on Twitter (weird), or own a Disney Plus account, or have friends who are staunchly devoted fans of the “Star Wars” franchise, here’s what you might have missed this week: Baby Yoda — yes, that Yoda — has effectively taken over our planet.

Or if not our planet, then at least our virtual one. In mid-November, a “Star Wars” spinoff series called “The Mandalorian” materialized on Disney’s new streaming platform, and just three weeks later, a little green humanoid alien in a shearling coat had already become the internet’s newest obsession.

Basically, if we can all agree on one thing, in a time when we can’t agree on anything, it’s Baby Yoda, who has literally surfaced in every single format you can imagine.

Watch: Someone turned Baby Yoda into a cake. Story continues below.

Most of all, he’s been transformed into memes that will outlast the show, as Canadians and Americans alike have tried to lay national identity claims to a creature that obviously transcends geography.

For your consideration, here are some of the best Baby Yoda memes out there.

Canadian Baby Yodas

O.K., hear us out: Baby Yoda, if he were moored to a single birthplace on planet Earth, would totally be Canadian. The comfort with the brisk weather: Canadian behaviour. The wide, kind eyes: Canadian signature. The massive mug, filled with — presumably — Tim Hortons coffee: definitely Canadian.

And Céline Dion agrees. Here’s Baby Yoda imploring you to listen to her latest studio album, Courage, the first English one she’s released in six years:

Listen to Courage, you will 🔥 - Team Céline pic.twitter.com/g9tsqZWWCV — Celine Dion (@celinedion) December 3, 2019

And this:

Team Celine really got me weak af right now. pic.twitter.com/zArbv3xk0A — alleya (@xalleyajeaan) December 3, 2019

Not only is Baby Yoda Céline Dion, he’s also Moira Rose, from the Canadian sitcom, “Schitt’s Creek”:

Some have also speculated that Baby Yoda might be a distant cousin of Darwin the macaque, the beloved Canadian Ikea monkey, given their shared affinity for resplendent shearling coats:

I’m just asking questions here pic.twitter.com/4TsDkzwJtm — Einstürzende Louboutin (@negaversace) November 20, 2019

i love ikea monkey yoda pic.twitter.com/JM6PbGbmwi — BIG BREAST (@bunrobot) November 18, 2019

And he obviously drinks Tim Hortons, a.k.a. the superior coffee:

Non-Canadian Baby Yodas

For the sake of diplomacy and objectivity, let’s consider the opposing viewpoint, which is that Baby Yoda is, in fact, American. The argument might spring from the well of a single remixed scene from “The Mandalorian,” in which Baby Yoda is desperate to jam out to a beloved all-American boy band, the Backstreet Boys:

He also might prefer his coffee from Dunkin’ Donuts, though this hasn’t been confirmed:

me even though it's 32 degrees outside pic.twitter.com/6NwxFu7f0q — T. Kyle (@tkylemac) November 30, 2019

He’s also been transformed into a supporter of various American sports teams, both by the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Yankees:

News alert !!!



Baby Yoda is a @YANKEES FAN.



“Games, we shall win. A Jedi’s strength flows from the Pinstripes.” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cvc9S8lUSW — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) December 3, 2019

Also ... Guy Fieri:

Guy Fieri, I am. For America’s greatest Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives I look. pic.twitter.com/tYb5zYvrFs — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) December 2, 2019

To be fair, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — famously part-Canadian — did reveal himself to be Baby Yoda’s father, which means we have to engage with both sides of the argument (he would have dual citizenship):

Celebrity sightings of (and thoughts on) Baby Yoda

And a bunch of celebrities talked about him on the red carpet at the Gotham Awards on Dec. 2, with Laura Dern claiming she actually saw Baby Yoda at a recent basketball game. “It was NBA,” she said. “That’s all I’m going to say.”

Laura Dern says that she saw #BabyYoda at a basketball game: "That's all I'm going to say" pic.twitter.com/i87ves5tn4 — Variety (@Variety) December 3, 2019

More thoughts:

Come for Jennifer Lopez's confusion over #BabyYoda and stay for her praise: "I like Baby Yoda, I think Baby Yoda's amazing" pic.twitter.com/fsRkHPFawL — Variety (@Variety) December 3, 2019

Lili Reinhart's message to #BabyYoda: "Is he here?.... Hey man, I love you, can I cuddle you?" | #GothamAwards pic.twitter.com/77tgf88kWB — Variety (@Variety) December 3, 2019

Awkwafina jokes that she looks like "an uglier version" of #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/LX6Vnbry0h — Variety (@Variety) December 3, 2019

Yoda ... as a Starbucks frap

Oh, and since Yoda contains multitudes, he also contains the potential to be transformed into a cold beverage, as mentioned earlier:

Werner Herzog’s reaction

And then there’s Werner Herzog, the German film director, who co-stars in “The Mandalorian,” who noted how “heartbreakingly beautiful” the reaction over the little green tyke has been:

#TheMandalorian spoilers in this clip: Werner Herzog calls the surprise character everyone is freaking out over, "heartbreakingly beautiful" https://t.co/RwX3TVMqtg pic.twitter.com/mSL8Fc6GvB — Variety (@Variety) November 15, 2019