A Pennsylvania hospital known for dressing up its newborns in the cutest outfits ever went above and beyond this holiday season. In fact, they took their tradition to a galaxy far, far away...

OK, that’s enough preamble. BABIES DRESSED AS BABY YODA! We repeat: BABIES DRESSED AS BABY YODA!

In a Facebook album aptly titled “Merry We Must Be,” Pittsburgh’s UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital revealed this year’s holiday costume for their newborns.

“It’s a holiday tradition here at Magee, dressing up our babies in the nursery in festive attire. This year, these babies are out of this galaxy cute!” the hospital wrote.

And then, bless: 32 photos, mostly of newborns wearing onesies that say “Cute I am” or “Merry I must be,” and the pièces de résistance: Baby Yoda Santa hats, lovingly crocheted by nurse Caitlin Pechin.

Each hat took her about an hour and a half to make, she said in a video interview provided by the hospital.

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital Dead, we are.

“We wanted to do something different this year, so we did something that was an out-of-this-world Christmas,” Pechin said.

“Everyone really likes the theme.”

WE SURE DO! The parents of the Baby Yoda babies also loved the theme, according to another video provided by UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital. Briana and Sean McGowan, parents of new baby Jackson River, said they were “so excited” to see the finished result.

“I mean, it’s so cute, it’s so beautiful,” Briana McGowan said in the video.

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital Sean, Briana, and Jackson River McGowan.

For those who don’t have Disney Plus, in mid-November, the streaming service released a “Star Wars” spinoff series called “The Mandalorian.”

It didn’t take long for character Baby Yoda (called the Child in the series), ie. a little green dude in a shearling coat, to become the internet’s newest obsession.

“Ever since we watched ‘The Mandalorian’ when it came out, she looked at me and was like, ‘I want one. I want a Baby Yoda,’” Sean McGowan said.

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital is already well-known for dressing up its newborns in the most incredible outfits.

To mark World Kindness Day on Nov. 13, the hospital transformed its newborn ward into Mister Rogers’ Neighbourhood, and donned the babies in crocheted cardigans and sneakers.

They’ve also dressed them up as pickles to mark the city’s pickle festival.

Last Christmas, the hospital dressed the babies in ugly Christmas sweaters.

For what it’s worth, nurse Caitlin Peachin seems to crochet all of these outfits, so can someone please send her a gift basket or something?

